1 dead following crash in Newberry County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person died following a crash on Ira Kinard Road in Newberry County.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. on Monday four miles south of Prosperity.

Troopers said the driver of a 2000 Toyota minivan was traveling west when they traveled off the right side of the road before hitting a tree.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

