1 dead following crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person died following a crash on Ira Kinard Road in Newberry County.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. on Monday four miles south of Prosperity.

Troopers said the driver of a 2000 Toyota minivan was traveling west when they traveled off the right side of the road before hitting a tree.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.