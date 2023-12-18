SCDC could close Richland County jail if recent issues are not addressed within 90 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says it could close the Richland County jail if recent issues found in an inspection are not addressed within 90 days.

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was inspected on Nov. 30 and found to not be in compliance with state law.

This is the third yearly failed inspection report in a row, according to reports obtained by WIS News.

The Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown received a letter Sunday outlining all of the jail’s recent issues, which includes holes in the ceiling, broken toilets, a lack of supervision.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshals report said, “ceiling tiles were missing throughout the facility to include around sprinkler heads and smoke detectors.”

“In some cases, one officer is supervising two housing units,” the SCDC inspection report says.

Several units at the jail are closed for repairs or due to a lack of staff.

According to the report, there are 88 full-time correctional officers -- 66 of those are women and 22 are men. Those officers oversee 700 officers in the facility.

“A current staffing analysis is needed. The latest staffing analysis was conducted years ago and does not reflect current operations at this facility,” the report says.

Photos show holes inside Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

The report noted that locks are still broken in the facility, which is something noted in previous inspection reports.

Pre-trial and sentenced female inmates are being housed together, which is a violation of state standards and indicates that women incarcerated at Alvin S. Glenn are not being afforded the same rights as men, the report says.

“Female inmates in one of the housing units stated that a male inmate had entered the housing unit through the ceiling. This must be investigated in order to identify and seal a possible security breach,” the report said.

Women housed at Alvin S. Glenn also were given access to urinals due to broken toilets, according to the report.

Other violations included:

Inmate clothes were only washed once a week

Inmates did not have access to toothbrushes, soaps, shaving resources

Open wiring was found in several pods

Inmates were conducting head counts instead of officers

The Isolation Cells in the medical area were converted into storage

The county has to submit a corrective action response to show what measures they are taking to repair the facility by March 15, 2024.

