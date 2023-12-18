SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the death of a drill sergeant who was found dead in his vehicle Saturday.

Officials from Fort Jackson reported Staff Sgt. Zachary L. Melton, 30, a drill sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was found by Unit personnel after he failed to report for work.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Melton,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general. “Our thoughts are with his family and the soldiers of the Always Forward battalion during this very emotional time.”

Melton was pronounced dead by the Directorate of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services personnel shortly after they arrived.

Officials said Military chaplains and behavioral health personnel are being provided to support members of the unit.

Melton is the second Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead this month.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, officials reported having found 34-year-old Allen M. Burtram, a drill sergeant with the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment on post at Fort Jackson. Officials said Burtram was found by unit members after he failed to report for work.

Fort Jackson said there were no apparent signs of foul play in the death of Burtram.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
6-year-old Michelle Murph and her father 42-year-old Jason Murph were reported missing last...
RCSD searching for father, daughter missing after possible wreck
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain is moving out tonight then dry and sunny for the week ahead
Zeloni Ellison, age 15
Columbia man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over request for cigarette
Holes at Delta Dorm at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
2 women charged after attempted escape at Richland County jail; photos show holes in dorm ceiling

Latest News

Fort Jackson drill sergeant found dead in vehicle
Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County
First Alert News Center: Top stories today
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Abundant sun takes over with cold mornings ahead!