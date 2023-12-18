FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Abundant sun takes over with cold mornings ahead!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Blues skies remain as the trend over the next few days, but lows in the 20s will be back again as well!

First Alert Headlines

- Sunny and breezy for our Monday.

- Lows into the 20s for Tuesday through Wednesday.

- Dry conditions remain towards the start of the holiday weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! We are well past yesterday’s rainfall, that produced a wide range of 1-4 inches of rain throughout the Midlands. The rain will serve our region well though, with another dry work week settling in. More hard numbers will come out from the NWS later today.

For today, high pressure will build over the region creating bright & sunny skies, as dry conditions remain in place. Winds will still be breezy for today, with gusts up to 25 mph, helping to dry up the region as temperatures top out in the upper 50s.

A dry cold front then moves through the region tonight, bringing in colder air, as lows will dip into the 20s for Tuesday morning. After the freezing cold start, highs will only top out in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning will likely bring the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this winter, with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s!Wednesday afternoon will be another cool one, with highs struggling to reach the lower 50s.

Lows Thursday morning will be another hard freeze with lows in the low to middle 20s.

Looking ahead to Christmas long range models are tracking the possibility of our next chance for rain.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A little breezy with abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 60.

