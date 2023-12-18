SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Abundant sun takes over with cold mornings ahead!

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Blues skies remain as the trend over the next few days, but lows in the 20s will be back again as well!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Headlines

- Sunny and breezy for our Monday.

- Lows into the 20s for Tuesday through Wednesday.

- Dry conditions remain towards the start of the holiday weekend.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! We are well past yesterday’s rainfall, that produced a wide range of 1-4 inches of rain throughout the Midlands. The rain will serve our region well though, with another dry work week settling in. More hard numbers will come out from the NWS later today.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

For today, high pressure will build over the region creating bright & sunny skies, as dry conditions remain in place. Winds will still be breezy for today, with gusts up to 25 mph, helping to dry up the region as temperatures top out in the upper 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

A dry cold front then moves through the region tonight, bringing in colder air, as lows will dip into the 20s for Tuesday morning. After the freezing cold start, highs will only top out in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning will likely bring the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this winter, with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s!Wednesday afternoon will be another cool one, with highs struggling to reach the lower 50s.

Lows Thursday morning will be another hard freeze with lows in the low to middle 20s.

Looking ahead to Christmas long range models are tracking the possibility of our next chance for rain.

First Alert Forecast

Today: A little breezy with abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 60.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, radar-indicated tornado leaves damage in Horry County
6-year-old Michelle Murph and her father 42-year-old Jason Murph were reported missing last...
RCSD searching for father, daughter missing after possible wreck
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain is moving out tonight then dry and sunny for the week ahead
Zeloni Ellison, age 15
Columbia man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over request for cigarette
Holes at Delta Dorm at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
2 women charged after attempted escape at Richland County jail; photos show holes in dorm ceiling

Latest News

Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, radar-indicated tornado leaves damage in Horry County
Power outages reported as coastal storm impacts Grand Strand
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain is moving out tonight then dry and sunny for the week ahead
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for soaking rains and gusty winds