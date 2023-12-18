SkyView
Calhoun County sheriff: Truck of missing father, daughter found

6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason Murph were believed to be involved in an accident on Saturday evening on Highway 301 near Calhoun County.(CLEAR)
By Jalen Tart and Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said they found the truck of a missing father and daughter but have yet to find the girl and her father.

The sheriff’s office told WIS News 10 the truck was found with “no trace” of 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason Murph. It is believed that they walked on foot somewhere.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details of exactly where the truck was found. WIS News 10 has reached out to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to get information about the found truck and is waiting to hear back.

Officials with RCSD said the father and daughter were believed to be involved in an accident on Saturday evening on Highway 301 near Calhoun County.

Jason Murph is 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He is bald, has a beard and has brown eyes. He drives a silver Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information about their disappearance should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

