Thousands without power as coastal storm moves through Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of power outages were reported Sunday as a powerful coastal storm made its way across the area.

MORE COVERAGE

As of around 5:45 p.m., Santee Cooper reported 5.609 customers without power along the Grand Strand. Earlier in the day, as many as nearly 25,000 outages were reported.

Horry Electric Cooperative is also reporting around 3,000 outages as of 5:45 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.