Thousands without power as coastal storm moves through Grand Strand

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of power outages were reported Sunday as a powerful coastal storm made its way across the area.

As of around 5:45 p.m., Santee Cooper reported 5.609 customers without power along the Grand Strand. Earlier in the day, as many as nearly 25,000 outages were reported.

Horry Electric Cooperative is also reporting around 3,000 outages as of 5:45 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

