Sheriff: Man out on bond for murder charged in deadly Robeson County shooting

A man who was out on bond for murder has now been charged in another deadly incident in North Carolina.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man who was out on bond for murder has now been charged in another deadly incident in North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Quinton Brayboy, of Lumberton, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and a related weapons charge.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened Thursday, when deputies were called to Dreamcatcher Drive in Pembroke.

Authorities said 26-year-old Zachary Locklear, of Maxton, was found with a gunshot wound. Locklear later died at a hospital.

Brayboy’s previous murder arrest was linked to a double shooting in Lumberton that happened in February. One person died as a result of that incident, while another had non-life-threatening injuries.

Brayboy was later charged with second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in that incident.

“I have said it before, and I will say it again. I understand due process and equal protection under the law, but our citizens and our law enforcement officers are entitled to feel safe and constitutionally protected as well,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “Regardless of the circumstances, I continue to take issue with a proven violent criminal who is out on bond for murder, being allowed to roam the streets, and now charged with another murder several months later. To be clear, this suspect was not on pre-trial release, and there was no bond reduction in the previous case. This suspect made bond the following day and has now found himself charged again with a very serious offense.”

As of Saturday, online records show Brayboy is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

