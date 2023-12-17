2 women charged after attempted escape at Richland County jail; photos show holes in dorm ceiling

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday two women are facing several charges after escaping from their dorm at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The sheriff’s department also released photos that showed several holes in the ceiling of their dorm, Unit Delta.

“It was discovered that the subjects had utilized a trash can and climbed through a hole in the ceiling — a method similarly used by other inmates at the jail within this past year,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Richland County Sheriff's Department releases photo of holes at Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. (RCSD)

Alyssa Putnam, 22, and Tayrean Brechbill, 41, were both charged with escape and tampering with a vehicle. Putnam was charged with motor vehicle theft and Brechbill was charged with larceny.

According to county officials, the two women gained access to a contractor vehicle and tried to use it in their escape. They were caught before they were able to leave the county property, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was not contacted about the incident until Dec. 16 — after local news outlets reported on what happened.

Dec. 14 report: 2 women escape from Richland County jail through ‘exit point’ in ceiling

This is not the first time this year an inmate escaped through a hole in the ceiling.

Charles Meador, 38, escaped through in July through a hole in the dorm of Unit Papa that was “believed to be repaired but wasn’t,” according to county documents obtained by WIS News through a FOIA request.

The desk sergeant’s report from July 11 also said, “It was mentioned that contractors are on the grounds of the facility performing some sort of work and that when they leave the grounds, they leave 3 to 4 at a time, and their vehicles are not being checked by any of the ASGDC Staff.”

Meador also escaped through a hole in fence, the desk report says.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.