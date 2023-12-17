SkyView
GALLERY: Coastal storm impacts the Grand Strand

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong coastal storm is set to impact the Grand Strand, with Sunday marking a First Alert Weather Day.

WMBF News crews have been reporting live and providing updates since early Sunday morning.

WMBF News Reporters Samuel Shelton and Julia Richardson have been in the area of Garden City and Murrells Inlet as rain and wind began moving in. The two also reported on road closures along Atlantic Avenue.

Meanwhile, WMBF News Reporter Emily Shiroff and Photographer George Hansen have been on the North Strand in area such as North Myrtle Beach and Cherry Grove.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

