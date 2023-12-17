GALLERY: Coastal storm impacts the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong coastal storm is set to impact the Grand Strand, with Sunday marking a First Alert Weather Day.

WMBF News crews have been reporting live and providing updates since early Sunday morning.

MORE | SEND US YOUR PHOTOS!

WMBF News Reporters Samuel Shelton and Julia Richardson have been in the area of Garden City and Murrells Inlet as rain and wind began moving in. The two also reported on road closures along Atlantic Avenue.

Several Road Closures throughout the Garden City Area: Approaching Atlantic Avenue ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6WBVkkGMAu — Samuel Shelton WMBF News (@SamuelSheltonTV) December 17, 2023

Meanwhile, WMBF News Reporter Emily Shiroff and Photographer George Hansen have been on the North Strand in area such as North Myrtle Beach and Cherry Grove.

The situation in Cherry Grove right now⬇️



Beach walkway is completely impassable on foot (I learned the hard way!), and waves are quickly coming up on the dunes.@jamiearnoldWMBF @WXRobertW @AndrewWMBF @jgreenhillwx @wmbfnews https://t.co/T02LBoNk2X pic.twitter.com/ShjU0Smej5 — Emily Shiroff (@emilyshiroff) December 17, 2023

Just a glimpse at the choppy seas in the Cherry Grove area in North Myrtle Beach. Wind isn’t too bad yet, but the rain’s getting heavier and heavier.@jamiearnoldWMBF @WXRobertW @AndrewWMBF @jgreenhillwx @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/BnoasYbXOb — Emily Shiroff (@emilyshiroff) December 17, 2023

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.