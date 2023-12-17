SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds to wrap up the weekend

By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An area of low pressure will give us heavy rain and strong winds through the rest of this evening.

First Alert Headlines

· Heavy rain and gusty winds through this evening.

· Drying out by Midnight.

· Dry and much cooler for the upcoming week.

First Alert Summary

Happy Sunday! This morning, heavy rain and gusty winds have returned to the Midlands. Gusts up to 40 MPH are possible throughout the day, especially this afternoon. Even though there’s a low chance of a severe storm, if one forms, it’ll likely be just to our east, mainly over the Pee Dee and Eastern NC.

Across the region, at least two to three inches of rain are likely. Locally higher amounts of rain up to five inches are possible closer to the coastline. Later this evening, heavy rain will move to our east. By Midnight, showers and cloud cover will begin to clear out.

We’ll be much cooler on the backside of this system, especially by the middle of next week. Morning lows on Wednesday will fall into the low-20s! Thankfully, we’re thawing out and temperatures will slowly climb. We’ll be back in the low-60s by Christmas weekend.

First Alert Forecast

Today (First Alert Weather Day): Rounds of heavy rain, with gusty winds up to 40 MPH. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall possible. Highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Lingering heavy rain this evening. Chance of rain 70%. Then, drying out and clearing skies after Midnight. Lows in the mid-40s.

Monday: A few passing clouds. Highs in the upper-50s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the upper-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper-50s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

