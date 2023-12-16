WIS Anchor Billie Jean Shaw talks Israel-Hamas war, GOP primary with NBC’s Kristen Welker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News Anchor Billie Jean Shaw had a chance to chat with NBC News’ Kristen Welker about the Israel-Hamas war, the current state of the Republican party, and the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is vying for the Republican presidential nomination and making is hoping to clinch the female Republican vote as she campaigns.

However, former President Donald Trump is still leading by a wide 30-point margin in current polling, Welker said.

“If [Trump] has a strong showing in Iowa, it is really hard to see how to see how any of these candidates could catch up and stop him.” Welker told Shaw. “But its not impossible. We have to let the voters weigh in. We have to let the voters have their say.”

Welker is scheduled to speak with South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Meet the Press at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

