Sheriff’s Office supervisor demoted for approval of ‘excessive’ use of force

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly released document reveals a former sergeant within the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office approved a use-of-force incident that ultimately led to criminal charges against an ex-deputy.

Timothy Carroll was demoted from Sergeant to Master Deputy on Dec. 1 after an investigation revealed he reviewed the incident where body camera video showed former deputy James Carter assaulting a suspect but “failed to address the incident further.” Previous to this discipline, he had been placed on paid administrative leave.

On Oct. 21, Carter hit Rashard Duncan repeatedly in the face after both a car and foot chase in Hollywood.

The Sheriff’s Office policy requires supervisors who were monitoring a pursuit to share all documentation through the chain of command “by next duty day or as soon as practical” after a pursuit.

The Office of Professional Standards was not aware of the incident until Nov. 7, which was 17 days later, according to the demotion letter sent to Carroll.

Supervisors are also authorized to take immediate disciplinary action if they observe “egregious” acts during the pursuit.

Carter was fired on Nov. 9 after the video was reviewed by Sheriff Kristin Graziano.

She wrote to Carroll “[c]onsidering the seriousness of the incident, the circumstances of the event, your employment history, and the impact the incident has on the agency and this community, I find your actions warrant severe discipline.”

He was found to have violated the department’s “Unbecoming Conduct” and “Unsatisfactory Performance” policies and placed on probation for one year.

Carroll can reapply for a Sergeant position after the probationary period.

He did not appeal his demotion.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.