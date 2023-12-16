SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Live Christmas production ‘Jesus Is His Name’ kicks off this weekend

Jesus is His Name ministries expects 10,000 guests to come out this weekend to see a live production of about the birth, death, and resurrection.
By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CONAGREE, S.C. (WIS) - A popular Christmas tradition will hit the stage this weekend offering audiences several shows of a live Jesus story production.

The live production, called Jesus Is His Name, takes place inside the South Congaree Arena and features more than 100 actors and seven live animals.

Jesus is His Name is a two-hour program that takes you on a journey through the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It begins this Saturday with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

And Abraham, the Camel for Christ, makes an appearance.

Productions runs on Saturday and Sunday with times at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

No reservations are required and the event is free.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oswald
Former Lexington County pastor sentenced to 40 years in jail
Gaston family mourns the loss of Jerrold George Dejean
‘He was always there for us:’ Family mourns after 19-year-old Amazon employee found dead
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
No decision yet on bond for Lexington County father, son charged with murder
Jeffrey Berry, 41, was booked in the Lexington County Detention Center on Nov. 30
Report: Former West Columbia baseball coach accused of stealing more than $8,000 from nonprofit
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at...
Coroner: Body of missing person found near Lexington County Amazon facility

Latest News

The town of around 1,400 people suffered another blow this week as its last surviving bank, a...
‘It’s disheartening’: Whitmire loses its bank after losing grocery store last year
Those lines will be open from 5 a.m. through 8:30 p.m.
Families Helping Families 2023: Goal to help more than 3,700 families across the Midlands
Family Connection SC setting families up for equal success into the new year
Family Connection SC setting families up for equal success into the new year
Ninni, Nester and Nolan are 3-month-old kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Furry Friends Friday: Ninni, Nester and Nolan