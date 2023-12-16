Live Christmas production ‘Jesus Is His Name’ kicks off this weekend

SOUTH CONAGREE, S.C. (WIS) - A popular Christmas tradition will hit the stage this weekend offering audiences several shows of a live Jesus story production.

The live production, called Jesus Is His Name, takes place inside the South Congaree Arena and features more than 100 actors and seven live animals.

Jesus is His Name is a two-hour program that takes you on a journey through the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It begins this Saturday with performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

And Abraham, the Camel for Christ, makes an appearance.

Productions runs on Saturday and Sunday with times at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

No reservations are required and the event is free.

