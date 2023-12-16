SkyView
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a news conference prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fell at a concert in Los Angeles and broke his hip. The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night Dec. 15, 2023 when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was transported to a hospital for treatment. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.

The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday and referred only to a statement posted on Abdul-Jabbar’s social media.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem,” it said.

Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s, leading them to five NBA championships. He was a six-time NBA MVP.

The 7-foot-2 center was the NBA’s career-scoring leader until being passed by current Laker LeBron James in February. Abdul-Jabbar owned the mark for 39 years.

He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.

Abdul-Jabbar disclosed in 2020 that he had prostate cancer. In 2009, he said he had been diagnosed the previous year with chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

