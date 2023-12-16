Jackson Rescue allows bedridden patients to see Christmas lights

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jackson First Alert rescue squad has a new project to help patients in nursing homes get out and see Christmas lights.

They transported a patient from an Allendale nursing home to Hopeland Gardens, just to see the lights.

They decorated a stretcher, which became Betty Miller’s sleigh for the night.

“As we get older, we tend to realize that Christmas isn’t about presents. It’s about making those memories with our loved ones and being with our family,” said Tabitha Pinto, Jackson First Alert Director.

It’s a memory Miller will hold onto forever.

“Bedridden or bed-confined patients, whether they’d be at home or nursing home, sometimes they don’t get those memories anymore. Like a family dinner, cooking all together, they don’t get to experience that and enjoy that anymore. So we would like to give them at least one memory one night in the holiday season where they can have that special moment or memory with their families,” said Pinto.

But even when the family isn’t able to make it, they make sure to treat you like family.

Stephen Ferguson with the rescue squad said: “With our Christmas program I’m reaching out to the people who created so many Christmases for so many other people. Christmas was special for me specifically because of my grandmother. She was the heart of my family. We all came to her house for Christmas. So I think about people like my grandma when I’m reaching out to someone like Miss Betty, to see if she would like to enjoy some Christmas festivities.”

They are hoping to expand the program, offering this to even more people next year.

“The goal would be that other ambulance services like ours would see this program and want to reach out and be involved next year. Like today we had one stretcher in our little slot there. I would like in the future to see that section for disabled customers to be full,” said Ferguson.

They started with one this year, but they want to do more.

If you or someone you know would like to be a patient next year, call Jackson First Alert at 706-251-1324.

