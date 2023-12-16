FIRST ALERT WEATHER - We’re calm before the storm to start the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Mild and breezy today, before rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds return to the Carolinas.

First Alert Headlines

· A calm start to the weekend.

· Heavy rain and gusty winds arrive tomorrow morning.

· Much colder by the middle of next week.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Happy Saturday! Thankfully, we’ll have a nice start to our weekend. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day, making us overcast later this afternoon. It’ll be breezy and mild, with a high temperature in the low-60s. A few showers are possible after sunset, but most of the rain will hold off until after Midnight.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

By Sunday morning, heavy rain and gusty winds will have returned to the Midlands. Gusts up to 40 MPH are possible throughout the day. Even though there’s a low chance of a severe storm, if one forms, it’ll likely be just to our east, mainly over the Pee Dee and Eastern NC.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Across the region, at least an inch or two of rain is likely. Locally higher amounts of rain up to five inches are possible closer to the coastline. By the end of Sunday night, showers and cloud cover will clear out. We’ll be much cooler on the backside of this system, especially by the middle of next week.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Becoming cloudy by the afternoon. Highs in the low-60s.

Tonight: Showers increasing after Midnight, becoming widespread by sunrise. Chance of rain 100%. Lows around 50 degrees.

Sunday (First Alert Weather Day): Rounds of heavy rain, with gusty winds up to 40 MPH. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall possible. Highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: A few passing clouds. Highs in the upper-50s.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine. Cooler, with highs in the upper-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs around 50 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.