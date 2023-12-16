Columbia man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over request for cigarette

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 43-year-old Columbia man was convicted Wednesday of murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Lavon Bernard Julius shot and killed 15-year-old Zeloni Ellison.

Julius shot Ellison four times outside of Ellison’s grandmother’s apartment in Lexington.

“After the shooting, witnesses testified that Julius appeared calm and nonchalant as if nothing happened,” a news release from the solicitor’s office said. “While law enforcement was on scene, Julius walked behind the apartment building and hid the murder weapon.”

Officers found the gun the next day and tied it to Ellison’s murder, the solicitor’s office said.

Lavon Bernard Julius, age 43, booking photo. (11th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

According to testimony at trial, Julius was irritated at Ellison because he asked him for a cigarette. It was also revealed that Julius had been drinking.

The solicitor’s office said the trial began on Dec. 11 and concluded on Dec. 13. The jury deliberated for 30 minutes.

Julius had prior convictions for strong arm robbery, assault and battery high and aggravated, and assault with intent to kill. He will not be eligible for parole.

