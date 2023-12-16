SkyView
2 people die in separate Edgefield County crashes

South Carolina Highway Patrol(SCHP)
By Craig Allison and Sydney Hood
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County roads claimed two lives in separate crashes within 12 hours of each other.

The latest crash happened just after 10 a.m. Saturday and involved two motorcycles and a pickup at South Carolina Highway and North Martintown Road, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two BMW motorcycles were traveling east on SC 283, while a Chevrolet pickup was traveling on the same road in the opposite direction. The motorcycles crashed into the pickup as it made a left turn onto Martintown Road.

One of the motorcyclists died, the other was taken to a nearby hospital and the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The name of dead motorcyclist wasn’t released.

Also in Edgefield County

The other crash was a single-car accident just before midnight Friday on Woodlawn Road near the southern tip of Edgefield County.

Sheriff Jody Rowland says the car was fully engulfed in flames.

The only person in the car was burned beyond recognition so the identity of the person is pending.

The Edgefield County crashes were the latest in a deadly week for CSRA roads. Earlier in the week:

