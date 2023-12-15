SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Teacher allegedly threatened to behead Muslim student

Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.
Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.(SHERIFF CULLEN TALTON)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia middle school teacher is facing terroristic threats charges after authorities say he threatened to behead a Muslim student.

Fifty-one-year-old Benjamin Reese, a seventh grade teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was arrested last week.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.

The incident report lists more than 20 witnesses.

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8, and records show he has since bonded out of jail.

The Houston County School District said in a statement that all employees are required to adhere to an educator’s code of ethics. A violation or accusation would prompt an investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oswald
Former Lexington County pastor sentenced to 40 years in jail
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at...
Coroner: Body of missing person found near Lexington County Amazon facility
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
No decision yet on bond for Lexington County father, son charged with murder
Gaston family mourns the loss of Jerrold George Dejean
‘He was always there for us:’ Family mourns after 19-year-old Amazon employee found dead
2 inmates captured following escape from Alvin S. Glenn
Officials: 2 women escape from Richland County jail through ‘exit point’ in ceiling

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain potential is projected into Sunday!
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded 140,000 pounds
FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Her 6-year-old son shot his teacher, now a Virginia woman faces sentencing for child neglect
Plane crash along I-26
NCDOT: Small plane crash shuts down both directions of I-26 in Asheville