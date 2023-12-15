SkyView
Police: Shots fired at Sumter Walmart, no suspects or motive

Police said they found five bullet casings at the scene. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police responded to a call of shots fired at a Walmart in Sumter on Thursday night, authorities said.

The Sumter Police Department arrived at around 6 p.m. at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Pinewood Road. They found that there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles near a car wash. Both vehicles left the scene.

Authorities said they are not clear who was involved in the shooting or why it happened. No injuries were reported to law enforcement.

An employee vehicle was hit by a stray bullet, authorities said.

