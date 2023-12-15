SkyView
Report: Richland County detainee stabbed several times with shanks during fight

By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A person who was detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was stabbed at around 11 p.m. on Monday night, an incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says.

The incident report, obtained by WIS News on Thursday, shows that a detainee was stabbed multiple times by at least two people.

Officers who responded to the scene recovered shanks from those who were believed to be responsible.

The sheriff’s department did not have an update on the stabbing victim’s condition.

Last month several inmates rioted at the complex and set fire to their bedsheets. The sheriff’s department said 14 inmates were on the upper level of Unit Papa, threw items at the windows, and banged on windows with socks filled with hard objects.

According to previous reporting, there have been more than 30 violent incidents at the county jail reported to the sheriff’s department.

