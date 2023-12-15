SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

McMaster heart procedure successful, governor's office says

Gov. Henry McMaster's cardiologist provided an update Friday on a heart procedure McMaster underwent Friday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is recovering well from what his office described as a minor outpatient heart procedure performed Friday morning.

As of noon, a release from the governor’s office that cited his cardiologist, Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, said McMaster would be heading home.

“The governor underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation performed by my partner, Dr. William Brabham.” Epps said. “The procedure lasted one hour and fifty minutes and was very successful and uncomplicated. He is recovering well.”

The purpose of the procedure was to correct paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, an intermittent irregular heartbeat, which was first discovered and treated when McMaster, 76, was scheduled for elective outpatient orthopedic knee surgery to repair a slight meniscus tear he suffered while playing tennis with his wife, Peggy.

Epps said the procedure was “relatively simple” and that McMaster has had “an extensive cardiac workup” that showed “very normal cardiac function and no evidence of significant coronary artery disease.”

McMaster had notified Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette of the procedure in case she needed to take any executive action in case of an emergency while McMaster was temporarily disabled.

The governor is expected to resume his normal work schedule on Saturday, his office said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oswald
Former Lexington County pastor sentenced to 40 years in jail
Gaston family mourns the loss of Jerrold George Dejean
‘He was always there for us:’ Family mourns after 19-year-old Amazon employee found dead
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
No decision yet on bond for Lexington County father, son charged with murder
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at...
Coroner: Body of missing person found near Lexington County Amazon facility
Jeffrey Berry, 41, was booked in the Lexington County Detention Center on Nov. 30
Report: Former West Columbia baseball coach accused of stealing more than $8,000 from nonprofit

Latest News

Those lines will be open from 5 a.m. through 8:30 p.m.
Families Helping Families 2023: Goal to help more than 3,700 families across the Midlands
Family Connection SC setting families up for equal success into the new year
Family Connection SC setting families up for equal success into the new year
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
4-year-old boy dead following house fire
4-year-old boy dead following house fire