SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man wins national title for best-groomed mustache in America

A Texas man has won the title for having the best-groomed mustache in America. (Source: KXXV, JOSH QUINNEY, CNN)
By Jarell Baker, KXXV via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) - A Texas man is adding another award to his collection thanks to his facial hair.

Josh Quinney won the title of best-groomed mustache in America while competing in the Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships.

Quinney said he’s been sporting the look since 2014.

“I gave it a shave. I played around with a mustache and kind of dug the look,” he said.

In 2019, he had a shot to compete against others with his impressive facial hair.

“The world championships came to Austin, Texas, and I was encouraged by some regulars to do it. I got sixth place in the world and met the coolest people and had a great time,” Quinney said. “I was competing from that point on.”

Since then, the 36-year-old has won three national titles, including winning the best-groomed mustache at the national championships last month.

“It’s an amazing feeling because back when I was 25 when I first started to be able to grow a mustache, I never imagined I’d be a national champion,” he said.

Quinney says he plans to keep competing and hopes to launch his own mustache grooming mixture.

Copyright 2023 KXXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oswald
Former Lexington County pastor sentenced to 40 years in jail
Gaston family mourns the loss of Jerrold George Dejean
‘He was always there for us:’ Family mourns after 19-year-old Amazon employee found dead
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
No decision yet on bond for Lexington County father, son charged with murder
Jeffrey Berry, 41, was booked in the Lexington County Detention Center on Nov. 30
Report: Former West Columbia baseball coach accused of stealing more than $8,000 from nonprofit
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at...
Coroner: Body of missing person found near Lexington County Amazon facility

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in...
McMaster heart procedure successful, governor’s office says
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza
A Texas man has won the title for having the best-groomed mustache in America.
Man wins national title for best-groomed mustache in America
(Source: CNN, WTKR, ABBY ZWERNER, FB, CNN, CNN, WTKR, Abby Zwerner/FB)
Mother sentenced after 6-year-old shoots teacher