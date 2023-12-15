Lexington County father, son given $150k bond after being charged with murder

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County father and son charged with murder were granted bond on Friday by a circuit court judge.

Judge Walton McLeod ordered that Ryan Lindler Sr., 51, and Ryan Linder Jr., 26, would be able to leave the Lexington County Detention Center if they posted 10% of their $150,000 bond.

The pair had a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon where they were represented by attorneys Eric Bland and Gill Bell. More than 300 people came out to support the Lindler men.

“It’s refreshing to have a judge willing to look at each case on its own facts, and not just in a rubber-stamp fashion,” Bland said.

The family owns a beef, hay and forage operation in Lexington County.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and solicitor’s office alleges that the father and son are responsible for shooting and killing 36-year-old Kevin Newhouse, their neighbor.

Eleventh Judicial Circuit Assistant Solicitor Luke Pincelli told the judge the Lindlers decided to confront Newhouse after they received a notification of movement on their doorbell camera. They believed Newhouse was trespassing on their farm.

They went to the Newhouse property with the intention of confronting Newhouse’s father, according to Bland.

Both the state and the defense said Newhouse was swinging a machete toward the Lindlers.

“Ryan [Lindler Sr.’s] hand was bleeding. He was cut with a machete,” Bland said.

The state said Lindler Sr. disarmed Newhouse and then told Lindler Jr. to shoot Newhouse. The solicitor’s office says Lindler Jr. pushed Newhouse to the ground and shot him in the head.

Newhouse’s mother also witnessed the shooting, according to the state.

Bland says they plan to plead not guilty at their upcoming arraignment.

The judge ordered the Lindler men to not posses a firearm of any kind and to be placed on GPS monitoring. The men are allowed to leave their home to go to work, medical appointments and church.

The Lindlers were also ordered to not be within 300 yards of where the shooting took place and to stay away from the Newhouse family. They were also ordered to not make contact with the Newhouse family.

Bland says he expects the men to post bond on Saturday.

