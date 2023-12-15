‘He was always there for us:’ Family mourns after 19-year-old Amazon employee found dead

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - After reported missing two weeks ago, 19-year-old Jerrold George Dejean was found Wednesday afternoon near the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lexington. With an autopsy scheduled for Friday, December 15th, his cause of death remains unknown.

“He loved to be at home playing his video games, (and to) be with his brothers,” Dejean’s mom, Amanda Faver said.

Faver says she would drive her son to his shift every evening, in addition to picking him up. So, when she went to pick him up the morning of Nov. 30, she found it odd when she learned his son wasn’t there.

“I dropped him off like a normal day,” Faver said, “I told him, ‘Baby, have a good day, I love you, and I’ll see you in the morning.’ (At) 5:30 I finally went inside, and they told me he wasn’t there.”

Faver said her son worked the 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. shift at the Amazon Fulfillment Center for roughly five months.

She said she was informed by the Lexington County Sheriff’s office that he was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, throwing his work vest on the ground and running away from the facility.

“They told me he ran off the building that morning,” Faver said. “They told me before he ran off, they offered him counseling, but they wouldn’t tell me why. Nobody’s giving me any answers.”

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office would only refer to this as a death investigation and have provided no new information since Wednesday.

Faver said her son was working at the fulfillment center as a way to help support her and his four brothers.

“He wanted to work and provide for his family,” Faver said, “He’s just always wanted to help.”

Jerrold Dejean was the second oldest out of his five brothers. Two of his younger brothers, Jaycob and Justin Dejean, said he was their role model that always supported and took care of them.

“He was a really nice brother,” Jaycob said.

“He was always there for us,” Justin added.

People that would like to support Jerrold Dejean’s family can do so by donating to the family’s GoFundMe page.

