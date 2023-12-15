SkyView
Furry Friends Friday: Ninni, Nester and Nolan

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ninni, Nester and Nolan are 3-month-old kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

These 3 adorable siblings were living on a property with many other cats. They were shy at first, having never interacted much with humans, but warmed up quickly with lots of affection and care from staff. They didn’t even know what toys were but were all super curious and figured out how to play together. They are all very playful now!

Ninni, the female tabby kitten, is a super sweet purring machine that wants to be as close to you as possible! Nolan, the cream Siamese male, is very loving as well and loves to rub against your leg for attention. Nester, the long-haired tuxedo kitten, is the spontaneous one who is always looking for adventure but enjoys affection also. Nester has no tail at all which adds to his cuteness!

Even if you can’t adopt, there are lots of ways to help homeless pets in our community during the holidays! For a donation of $20 or more, you can sponsor a homeless pet and take home a handcrafted ornament from Pawmetto Lifeline’s tree with a homeless pet on it. Pawmetto Lifeline is also holding a Happy Paw-holidays Pet Food Drive to collect dry dog and cat food for pets in need. Donations can be dropped off at Pawmetto Lifeline at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, South Carolina.

If you are interested in adopting Ninni, Nester, or Nolan, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

