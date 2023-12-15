SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain potential is projected into Sunday!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dryness is hanging on for now, but we have the potential for up to a couple inches of rain into Sunday!

First Alert Headlines

  • A cold and frosty start expected Friday morning with lows in the 20s.
  • Dry conditions hold up through tomorrow afternoon as Saturday clouds increase.
  • First Alert Weather Day Sunday for Widespread rain and gusty winds off and on throughout the day. Winds could gust up to 30mph and rain could total to over 2 inches in some areas.
  • A few showers could will linger into Monday morning, followed up by sunshine.

First Alert Discussion

Good morning my friends! In the early hours of our Friday, we have lows dip down to the 20s, with a hard freeze. By the afternoon, we have upper 50s with mostly sunny skies, as it looks to be a nice day overall with temperatures close to average.

Saturday has more cloud coverage as a low pressure system moves out of the Gulf. The first rounds of rain showers are expected to reach the midlands into Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, rain will continue as the large low nears the coastal areas of SC. It also picks up the wind with gusts up to 30 to mph. Around 1-2″ is possible for this system with higher localized amounts. As of now the highest totals for rain should be east of I-95.

Limited early showers could linger into Monday, with sunshine increasing into the day. Much cooler air will follow into the week!

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s after early morning 20s.

Saturday: Clouds increase with highs pushing back to near 60.

Saturday Night: Showers begin with milder low temps around 50.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Sunday: Scattered to consistent rain with gusty winds. Some downpours are possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Early showers linger with sunshine breaking out into the day. A bit breezy with highs to the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny with highs only nearing 50 degrees.

