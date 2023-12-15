Family of Greenville school shooting victim pushes for suspect to be tried as adult

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After two days of testimony, a judge is considering whether a child suspect will be tried as an adult after shooting his 12-year-old classmate nearly two years ago.

On March 31, 2022, a school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville called for backup after hearing shots fired in the hallway. Jamari Jackson, 12, was found shot in the chest and later died.

The student suspect ran from the scene but was found by a nearby home about an hour later. He remains in custody with the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

A waiver hearing happens when a prosecutor wants to have someone who is considered a juvenile tried as an adult. The student suspect appeared in Greenville County Family Court for the waiver hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Testimony lasted for the full day and court went into recess shortly before 5:30 p.m. The hearing resumed on Friday shortly after 10:30 a.m. and continued until 4:30 p.m.

After two days of testimony, the judge said she was taking all the details under advisement and would schedule a hearing when she reached a decision.

The suspect’s defense attorney, Ryan Beasley, and an attorney for Jamari’s family, Margie Pizarro, both spoke after court on Friday.

Pizarro said the family was pleased with how the solicitor’s office presented the case and believes the case should be moved to general sessions court. She also said they learned new information, including about a disturbing two-page handwritten note found in the suspect’s backpack.

“We certainly were more convinced after two days of testimony,” Pizarro said.

She said watching the video of Jamari being shot was very difficult for the family, who has his stocking hanging on the mantle right now for Christmas.

“You took the life of a 12-year-old,” Pizarro said. “For no real good reason that we were able to see based on the evidence that was presented because it just didn’t exist.

“You’ve got a little boy’s life on the line,” Beasley said, who is fighting for his client to stay in family court. He said he found it hard to fathom trying a 12-year-old as an adult since their mindset is so different.

“It was hard for me to defend a juvenile because you can’t communicate with them like you can an adult,” said Beasley, who felt the weight of the case as the father of a 12-year-old child.

He said the experts believe the child suspect is “very amenable” to rehabilitation.

DAY 2 - COURTROOM UPDATES

The shooting suspect’s father testified during the hearing on Friday morning.

When the suspect was 7 years old, the Department of Social Services got involved with the family due to a violent altercation between his mother and father. The suspect and his siblings also tested positive for drugs. They were placed in foster care for a time while the father completed parenting and anger management classes.

When the boy was able to return home, he was happy, his father said. He said his son had a fascination with cars and loved to ride his dirt bike.

His son didn’t like school very much, especially starting in around 6th grade. The suspect told him he was having trouble at school, but wouldn’t go into detail. He talked about a social media page for “Tanglewood fights” and had mentioned fights taking place.

He testified that he never heard his son mention Jamari’s name before the shooting.

“When he’d tell me something, he’d never give me names,” the father testified.

In the days leading up to the shooting, he noticed his son was coming home and going into his room and closing the door more often instead of going outside or working on cars. He said the 12-year-old told him about boys at school “messing with him” and someone was making neck-slicing motions at him in class.

In the weeks before the shooting, he talked to a guidance counselor at Tanglewood Middle School about his concerns.

He said afterward his son was labeled as a “snitch” by other kids at school. It made the situation worse.

The suspect talked to his dad about being called a snitch on March 28, 2022. Officials said they believe he took the gun from a family member two days before the shooting on March 29.

He said he doesn’t have knowledge of his son being an aggressor in the fights or a bully. He said when his son was previously accused of bullying, it was because of a joke he made.

Under cross-examination, he confirmed he had not seen any text messages where his son was called a snitch by someone else. The suspect called Jamari a snitch in the hours before the shooting.

Child psychologist testified about how traumatic it was for the suspect being placed in foster care and separated from his siblings.

He talked to her about the day DSS picked him up from school. He thought he was getting an early dismissal and was excited, but then found out he had to go with strangers and couldn’t return home.

She said people who have experienced trauma have permanent changes to their amygdala, which is part of the brain for processing emotions.

She said he has an IQ in the low 80s. It doesn’t qualify him as having a learning disability but it is low.

He tends to keep to himself and struggles with being picked on by others, she said. She said this is due to his demeanor and the family’s financial struggles, which have made him more vulnerable to being picked on.

She said the behavior she has seen is congruent with what his father said. He bought rims for a car he was working on with his dad and was excited about this. He was more interested in family-centric activities than peer-centric activities.

“For a 12-year-old, what looks like it’s planned may not be planned very well,” the psychologist testified.

She doesn’t think he wanted to hurt anyone but had never fired a gun and had no experience with one. She thinks his wiping off the bullets on the school bus, which prosecutors said showed an attempt to destroy evidence, could have been him trying to process what he was doing.

“The adolescent brain is often thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, how did I get to this point?’,” she said.

She said he has the ability to show empathy and compassion. She said the interrogation video shows the compassion in the family since his father asked to hug him and was emotional.

She said he shows symptoms of ADHD and “PTSD-like” symptoms. He doesn’t have enough factors to meet the criteria for PTSD but he does have enough that would fall into an “other” category for conditions that can benefit from treatment.

She said she believes he has given genuine answers to her that show remorse and regret.

The suspect said if he had three wishes, one would be that he never committed the shooting, she testified.

She said she wouldn’t be testifying if she didn’t believe he could benefit from rehabilitation and she thinks being back with his family is critical to that. She believes he could be reintegrated into society and not become a career criminal.

The judge asked her to reconcile the fact that the suspect repeatedly had chances not to go through with the shooting. She cited the text messages from Jamari trying to delay or stop the conflict.

“There’s another opportunity to stop this horrible train,” the judge said. “And yet he pushes it and pushes it and pushes it forward... Every crossroad, he pushed this train forward toward this horrible crime.”

The psychologist said he wanted bullying to end and now felt like involving adults only made things worse since he was called a snitch.

DAY 1 - COURTROOM UPDATES

The school resource officer who called for help from the scene described hearing the gunshot and running to where Jamari was collapsed on the floor.

Graphic video from a surveillance camera in the hallway of the school was played during the hearing. It shows students panic after the gun is fired before Jamari falls to the floor.

Multiple students testified during the hearing about the relationship between the suspect and the victim. One student said the suspect showed her a gun in class before the shooting.

Another student was in class with Jamari right before the shooting. She said it appeared Jamari was arguing with someone via text, but she said she never saw fighting or bullying at Tanglewood.

The suspect’s younger cousin testified, saying the weekend before the shooting, the suspect threatened him and his mom. The suspect also reportedly said he had a gun and planned to “jump” one of their other cousins. The student’s mother called the suspect’s mother to discuss the issue.

The boy said he didn’t believe the suspect would shoot someone when they returned to school.

A teen who was one of Jamari’s best friends testified and said he was unaware of any argument between Jamari and the suspect. He also didn’t know of any arranged fights between the two and never heard about Jamari getting into fights.

A homicide investigator with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office testified for more than an hour.

Drone footage over Tanglewood Middle School was played in court. It shows law enforcement vehicles responding around the campus and a line of school buses to evacuate students. Drone footage was also captured of the neighborhood adjacent to Tanglewood where the suspect hid under a deck after the shooting.

Footage captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera was played that shows the suspect coming to the door after the shooting. The suspect tells the neighbor he is scared and needs to call his father.

“Somebody shot somebody at school,” the suspect said.

Sirens can be heard in the background as law enforcement responds to the school. The investigator said the suspect would have been able to see the law enforcement presence from the neighbor’s porch.

“Ma’am, I’m scared,” the suspect tells the neighbor as she tries to call his dad.

Another resident of the home asks over the doorbell camera, “Who did the shooting?”

The suspect doesn’t answer.

The investigator said a firearm was found under the deck when the suspect was arrested. They also searched the suspect’s backpack and found handwritten letters, which were introduced as exhibits in court.

“Look at 12 I caught my first body,” one of the letters said. The investigator said he believes it indicates premeditation.

“When I turned twelve I turnt to a demon,” another letter said.

They played infrared surveillance video from the school bus that the suspect had taken in the morning before the shooting. He can be seen opening his backpack where a gun is visible and wiping off a bullet with his sleeve.

The investigator testified that he believes it indicates the potential destruction of evidence.

They played footage from an interview with the suspect at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center. His father was allowed in the room and hugs the boy while sobbing before deputies read the 12-year-old his Miranda rights.

After reading his rights, both the suspect and his father agreed for him to talk to investigators.

The suspect told investigators he had been jumped in the bathroom at school and had problems with other kids at school. He had been in a feud with his cousins and his dad had contacted the school about concerns.

“I’m not going to get beat up again,” the suspect told the deputy questioning him.

He admitted to firing one shot using a family member’s gun, but initially said he fired in the air.

The deputy asked him if he knew Jamari had been hit during the shooting. “He did?” the suspect asked, denying knowing he struck Jamari.

The 12-year-old said he had never fired a gun before, but had seen other students with guns at school.

“Did you know that he didn’t make it,” the deputy asked the suspect. He said no.

His father was emotional throughout the interview, saying he should have communicated problems with other students to him.

The suspect said he was scared when he hid the gun under the deck of a nearby home and feared someone might be chasing after him.

The investigator testified that there were discrepancies between what the suspect told them and information they received from other students and extracted from his phone.

Messages exchanged between Jamari and the suspect were shown in court.

The suspect texted Jamari the day before the shooting saying they had “beef.”

Text messages show the victim asked the suspect why he was scared to “fight with hands” and urged him to leave the firearm at home if they were to fight.

“Like I said I’m not scared of you,” the suspect wrote in a text message. “I’m ready for war.”

“Leave ye gun at home,” Jamari wrote back in a message.

“Imma leave the rocket in fight you like a man,” the suspect said.

The investigator testified that the messages showed the boys planned to meet up in the bathroom during 6th period to fight.

On the day of the shooting, the pair exchanged dozens of messages with the suspect urging Jamari to confront him sooner than 6th period, but Jamari wouldn’t meet him.

“Don’t let me catch you in the hallway,” the suspect wrote to Jamari, repeatedly urging him to come to the bathroom.

“No point in getting kicked out of school to be cool,” Jamari wrote back.

“We cool after,” the suspect wrote. “Yeah we cool,” Jamari responded.

The suspect also wrote messages including:

“Your brains gonna be on the wall.”

“You getting popped in school.”

“Tell your parents good by.”

“Delete our messages.”

The suspect’s last message was “Dead ***” at 12:18 p.m. Investigators said the shooting was within a couple of minutes of it being sent.

The defense requested the suspect be excused from the rest of the proceedings because he had not slept. The judge agreed with the request because she said it was visible he was suffering distress because of the proceedings and had already seen the majority of the evidence against him.

The defense called a clinical psychologist to testify on Thursday afternoon. She evaluated the suspect over the course of two days and spoke to his family members.

The suspect had 24 disciplinary referrals between 3rd and 7th grade. He also had several incidents in detention with fighting and inappropriate behavior. The psychologist testified that the suspect was the aggressor in some of the fights.

She said he scored low-average on some intellectual testing. She also testified that he would sometimes not recognize the impact of his behavior on others, but he did show understanding that his actions on March 31, 2022 had a greater impact on Jamari’s family than his own.

She testified that the suspect did not display strong indicators of planning or premeditation for criminal acts. She said he demonstrated some impulsivity and struggled to control his anger.

She classified him in the “low” range for criminal sophistication and dangerousness.

They read through multiple text conversations between the suspect and family members, telling them he felt paranoid and threatened by boys at school.

