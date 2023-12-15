SkyView
Family Connection SC setting families up for equal success into the new year

By Justin Walsh
Dec. 15, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Setting families up for equal success with proper support and guidance is what Family Connection SC sets out to do year-round, especially as we near the end of the year.

The organization’s “End of Year Giving: Education Resources Campaign,” works to offer parents the necessary services related to education.

The organization’s CEO, Amy Holbert, and a parent who can attest to how much Family Connection has helped her daughter, Tessa Gonzalez came to WIS Primetime to tell us more.

If you want to donate to the Education Resources Campaign, head here and click on the “Education Resources Campaign” tab.

You can also call 1-800-578-8750 for any additional information

