Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been charged with murder in connection with a quadruple homicide in 2015.

The bodies of Michael and Cathy Scott, along with their mothers Barbara Scott and Violet Taylor, were found in a house on Refuge Road on Nov. 2, 2015. Sheriff Chad McBride called it one of the worst scenes many of his investigators had ever seen, using words like devastating, gruesome and gory to describe the crime.

“It’s a huge case for our county and for the citizens of this county,” McBride said. “It rocked everybody to the core and it was a scary case. It was brutal murders. Senseless.”

The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott, and 82-year-old Violet Taylor were found in a home in Pendleton on Nov. 2, 2015. (Provided by family)

At 4 p.m. on Friday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced Amy Vilardi, Cathy Scott’s daughter, and her husband Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi have been charged with four counts of murder.

The suspects, who were taken into custody at their current home in Columbia, have been booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with the slayings of four relatives in Pendleton in 2015. (Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

In an interview only on FOX Carolina in March, McBride named the Vilardis as persons of interest in the investigation.

“I think we knew this day would come,” McBride said. “I think we knew in the back of our mind, it was just you know, there’s a lot of pieces to have to put together and just a lot of hard work and effort.”

McBride would not go into more detail about what led to charges after more than 8 years, saying the information would come out in court.

FOX Carolina sat down with the Vilardis for multiple interviews over the years about the investigation. They repeatedly maintained they were innocent during those interviews.

Ross and Amy Vilardi (FOX Carolina News)

The Vilardis lived on the same property, just steps away from the home where their family members were stabbed to death and then shot postmortem. They later remodeled the house where the homicides occurred and moved into it.

Sheriff Chad McBride said Amy Vilardi, now charged with four counts of murder, was the suspect who placed the 911 call from the scene.

“It’s a case that shook the community to its core and we’re thankful to share new developments that could potentially lead to a long-anticipated road toward justice,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Amy Vilardi and her husband Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi have been charged with four counts of murder.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.