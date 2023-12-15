SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Couple charged in gruesome 2015 Pendleton quadruple homicide

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been charged with murder in connection with a quadruple homicide in 2015.

The bodies of Michael and Cathy Scott, along with their mothers Barbara Scott and Violet Taylor, were found in a house on Refuge Road on Nov. 2, 2015. Sheriff Chad McBride called it one of the worst scenes many of his investigators had ever seen, using words like devastating, gruesome and gory to describe the crime.

“It’s a huge case for our county and for the citizens of this county,” McBride said. “It rocked everybody to the core and it was a scary case. It was brutal murders. Senseless.”

The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott,...
The bodies of 80-year-old Barbara Scott, 60-year-old Cathy Scott, 59-year-old Michael Scott, and 82-year-old Violet Taylor were found in a home in Pendleton on Nov. 2, 2015.(Provided by family)

At 4 p.m. on Friday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced Amy Vilardi, Cathy Scott’s daughter, and her husband Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi have been charged with four counts of murder.

The suspects, who were taken into custody at their current home in Columbia, have been booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with...
Amy and Rosmore "Ross" Vilardi are charged with four counts of murder each in connection with the slayings of four relatives in Pendleton in 2015.(Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

In an interview only on FOX Carolina in March, McBride named the Vilardis as persons of interest in the investigation.

“I think we knew this day would come,” McBride said. “I think we knew in the back of our mind, it was just you know, there’s a lot of pieces to have to put together and just a lot of hard work and effort.”

McBride would not go into more detail about what led to charges after more than 8 years, saying the information would come out in court.

FOX Carolina sat down with the Vilardis for multiple interviews over the years about the investigation. They repeatedly maintained they were innocent during those interviews.

Ross and Amy Vilardi
Ross and Amy Vilardi(FOX Carolina News)

The Vilardis lived on the same property, just steps away from the home where their family members were stabbed to death and then shot postmortem. They later remodeled the house where the homicides occurred and moved into it.

Sheriff Chad McBride said Amy Vilardi, now charged with four counts of murder, was the suspect who placed the 911 call from the scene.

“It’s a case that shook the community to its core and we’re thankful to share new developments that could potentially lead to a long-anticipated road toward justice,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Amy Vilardi and her husband Rosmore “Ross” Vilardi have been charged with four counts of murder.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oswald
Former Lexington County pastor sentenced to 40 years in jail
Gaston family mourns the loss of Jerrold George Dejean
‘He was always there for us:’ Family mourns after 19-year-old Amazon employee found dead
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
No decision yet on bond for Lexington County father, son charged with murder
Jeffrey Berry, 41, was booked in the Lexington County Detention Center on Nov. 30
Report: Former West Columbia baseball coach accused of stealing more than $8,000 from nonprofit
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at...
Coroner: Body of missing person found near Lexington County Amazon facility

Latest News

Jesus is His Name ministries expects 10,000 guests to come out this weekend to see a live...
Live production of Jesus' birth, death & resurrection features Columbia's Mountain Dew-loving camel
Shots fired at Sumter Walmart
Zeloni Ellison, age 15
Columbia man sentenced to life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over request for cigarette
The town of around 1,400 people suffered another blow this week as its last surviving bank, a...
‘It’s disheartening’: Whitmire loses its bank after losing grocery store last year
According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Lavon Bernard Julius shot and killed...
Columbia man to spend life in prison for killing 15-year-old boy over cigarette