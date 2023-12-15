SkyView
CMPD: Teen driver charged after Garinger High student dies following crash

The Dec. 7 crash happened on Shamrock Drive, just east of Eastway Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A teen is facing charges after a crash in east Charlotte earlier this month killed a Garinger High School student and injured three others.

The 17-year-old driver was taken into custody on Friday and charged with speeding, no operator’s license and misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The Dec. 7 crash happened on Shamrock Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. Police said the driver of a 2010 Mazda 3 was heading west on Shamrock Drive when the vehicle veered off the road, went airborne and flipped.

Three passengers in the car who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected from the vehicle, according to law enforcement. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and remained in the car until it came to rest.

All the occupants of the car were Garinger High students, according to the CMPD.

On Dec. 10, Allisson Manrique Mejia, 15, was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Main due to the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-2169, ext. 1.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

