SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Cayce Police: Second victim located shooting, motive identified

Abbott Arms Apartments
Abbott Arms Apartments(WIS TV)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Cayce Police Department said Thursday night that they identified a second victim in a recent shooting at an apartment complex.

Travis Antwan Fuller Jr., 19, was shot at the Abbott Arms Apartments around 11 p.m. on Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A second person was shot on Monday and was driven to a second hospital. According to the police, that person is in stable condition.

Cayce police investigators also said they recovered handguns and marijuana from the shooting.

According to an incident report, officers met with multiple witnesses who said they heard two men arguing and a large number of shots being fired before a dark vehicle left the scene of the shooting at a high speed.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oswald
Former Lexington County pastor sentenced to 40 years in jail
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at...
Coroner: Body of missing person found near Lexington County Amazon facility
​ WIS - Digital Content ​ The mother of a student at Dent Middle School says she fighting for...
Mother of Dent Middle School student seeks justice after daughter’s brutal assault
During the holiday season, many people are looking to share gifts that have special meaning,...
A Legacy of Love: Craig Melvin’s family home repurposed into transitional housing
Stock photo of Fire
3 dead, 1 injured after Sumter County house fire

Latest News

Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
No decision yet on bond for Lexington County father, son charged with murder
Crowd shows up to support the Lindler men charged with murder
Large crowd turns out in support of Lindler men charged with murder
Report: Richland County detainee stabbed several times with shanks during fight
Gaston family mourns the loss of Jerrold George Dejean
‘He was always there for us:’ Family mourns after 19-year-old Amazon employee found dead