Cayce Police: Second victim located shooting, motive identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Cayce Police Department said Thursday night that they identified a second victim in a recent shooting at an apartment complex.

Travis Antwan Fuller Jr., 19, was shot at the Abbott Arms Apartments around 11 p.m. on Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A second person was shot on Monday and was driven to a second hospital. According to the police, that person is in stable condition.

Cayce police investigators also said they recovered handguns and marijuana from the shooting.

According to an incident report, officers met with multiple witnesses who said they heard two men arguing and a large number of shots being fired before a dark vehicle left the scene of the shooting at a high speed.

