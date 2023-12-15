2 more DJJ employees charged with misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two juvenile justice correction officers were arrested and charged with misconduct in office, the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice announced Friday afternoon.

Jessica Norton, 39, from Lexington, and Ayotunde Roane, 39, from Columbia, were charged and suspended. Their charges involve “improper contact with youth,” according to a media release from the department.

Both resigned from their positions during the investigation, the release said.

DJJ has announced the arrest of five officers in recent months.

On Wednesday, the department said a DJJ officer from Lexington was charged after an investigation revealed he accepted financial payment from incarcerated children and gave them contraband.

A few weeks ago, a 23-year-old officer was fired and charged with providing contraband to a child in DJJ custody.

In October, the department announced another officer was arrested for petit larceny.

