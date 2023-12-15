SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 more DJJ employees charged with misconduct in office

SC DJJ STOCK PHOTO
SC DJJ STOCK PHOTO(Live 5)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two juvenile justice correction officers were arrested and charged with misconduct in office, the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice announced Friday afternoon.

Jessica Norton, 39, from Lexington, and Ayotunde Roane, 39, from Columbia, were charged and suspended. Their charges involve “improper contact with youth,” according to a media release from the department.

Both resigned from their positions during the investigation, the release said.

DJJ has announced the arrest of five officers in recent months.

On Wednesday, the department said a DJJ officer from Lexington was charged after an investigation revealed he accepted financial payment from incarcerated children and gave them contraband.

A few weeks ago, a 23-year-old officer was fired and charged with providing contraband to a child in DJJ custody.

In October, the department announced another officer was arrested for petit larceny.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oswald
Former Lexington County pastor sentenced to 40 years in jail
Gaston family mourns the loss of Jerrold George Dejean
‘He was always there for us:’ Family mourns after 19-year-old Amazon employee found dead
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
No decision yet on bond for Lexington County father, son charged with murder
Jeffrey Berry, 41, was booked in the Lexington County Detention Center on Nov. 30
Report: Former West Columbia baseball coach accused of stealing more than $8,000 from nonprofit
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at...
Coroner: Body of missing person found near Lexington County Amazon facility

Latest News

Electric Vehicle charger stock photo
Some manufacturers are scaling back electric vehicle production. Should SC be concerned?
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
No decision yet on bond for Lexington County father, son charged with murder
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
Lexington County father, son given $150k bond after being charged with murder
Father and son granted bond with conditions
Lexington County farmers charged with murder granted bond