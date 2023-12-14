Zac Efron gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honors Matthew Perry

(Gray News) – Actor Zac Efron received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

He was joined by his parents, brother and fellow actors Miles Teller and Jeremy Allen White, who have both starred in movies with Efron.

During a speech at the ceremony, Efron took the time to remember his friend and “17 Again” co-star, actor Matthew Perry, who died in October.

“I really also want to mention someone that’s not here today, and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me while we worked on ‘17 Again,’” he said. “It was so much fun, and it really did propel me and motivate me, in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career. And for, for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today.”

Zac Efron poses with his mother, father, and brother Dylan at his Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Efron became a household name in 2006 when he starred as Troy Bolton, the lead character in the Disney Channel original movie “High School Musical,” which became a cultural phenomenon.

Over the years, Efron has starred in numerous films, including comedies like “17 Again,” “Neighbors,” and “Baywatch;” hit musicals like “The Greatest Showman” and “Hairspray;” and more serious films like “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” in which he played notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

In 2021, Efron hosted the Netflix travel documentary series “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” which won a Daytime Emmy Award. The popular show released its second season in 2022.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a news release that Efron’s star will be the last of the year.

“We are thrilled to honor actor Zac Efron, who began his career as a Disney alum and has reinvented himself as a leading man by playing a wide variety of great roles,” Martinez said. “What a way to end our year of star ceremonies with this very popular and gifted actor!”

Efron’s upcoming projects include starring in “The Iron Claw,” premiering in theaters Dec. 22. It tells the story of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers in the 1960s who were plagued by misfortune and loss.

Efron also recently wrapped production on “A Family Affair,” a romantic comedy in which he will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King. The film will premiere on Netflix in 2024.

Efron’s star is the 2,767th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

