Staff and Volunteers bring Holiday cheer into the halls of Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and for many, the holiday season is looking a bit different than usual.

However, keeping spirits high can be tough.

Rather than waking up under their roof with a decorated tree awaiting them downstairs, many kids must trade their beds for hospital beds, for reasons beyond their control.

The holidays are the toughest time to spend in the hospital, so the staff over at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Midlands is decking these halls and making spirits bright.

Staff and volunteers jingled throughout the building for their annual Holiday parade.

“We want to make sure we’re spreading cheer to our children because we want to make sure that we are remembering they are children. If they were out in the community this weekend, they would likely be going to a parade, so we want to make sure we bring that spirit into the hospital,” says the manager of Child Life Special Programs, Christy Fink.

Floats decked out, presents at the ready, and everyone dressed to the nine.

Everyone came out to make Prisma merry. The Grinch, a giant gingerbread man, and even Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus were just a few of the many guests spreading cheer.

Starting from the lobby and making their way up, hospital staffers designed and made their floats to be filled with presents, making one-by-one stops at each door in the building.

“It just kind of keeps our mind off the negative energy and focus on the positive energy,” says Natavia Louden.

Although there were plenty of presents to go around, it wasn’t just about the gifts.

This is in no way a normal holiday for all these families, so the team made sure that there would be good times to remember this year.

“Because that helps the kids be happy while they’re sick in the hospital and it gives them something to look forward to, so they’re not just stuck in the room. It fills them with joy, helps them get toys, and keeps them entertained,” says Mykayla Williams.

Though the costumes, bright colors, and smiles are mostly dedicated to the kids in need of some cheer, the parade serves these concerned families just as much, if not more.

It’s the happiness of their children that becomes the greatest gift of all.

“I think that this parade helps our families take a deep breath and say, “Yes, we’re here at the hospital and we’d rather not be here, we’d rather our child be healthy, but they are still a child and let’s enjoy this moment.” So, I do think it’s a good distraction and diversion for our families,” Fink says.

It doesn’t matter if you checked in earlier this morning or have been staying for weeks, there is no shortage of smiles to go around.

Families like Natavia Louden and her son Braden have spent their days at Prisma Health Children’s since before the Thanksgiving holiday, so finding something new to get excited about every day can get hard.

“It’s just me and him sometimes. We do have family that comes and visits, but to have them come around and show the love and care really means a lot.”

What made this holiday parade even more special is that both the kids and families had no idea it was coming until the morning.

“It woke us up this morning. He was in a bit of a grumpy mood this morning, so just to see him smile when they came through was a big plus for me,” Louden says.

The entire team is just working to provide a bit of light during what could be an extremely dark time for many of these families.

“Seeing all the kids happy and getting toys and seeing Santa; that makes everybody happy, as you can see,” Williams says.

Giving these families a holiday season, they surely won’t forget.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

