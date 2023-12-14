Soda City Live: Sounds of the Season with the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Palmetto Chamber Orchestra is gearing up for two back-to-back Holiday performances.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, they will host their first-ever children lead performance “Sounds of the Season” featuring the Suzuki Academy of Columbia and USC at Richland Library Main for free.

Then on Sunday, with their annual “Columbia Celebrates” with their main orchestra and guest performance from Suzuki Academy at Incarnation Lutheran Church at 6 p.m.

