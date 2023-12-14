SkyView
Soda City Live: Sounds of the Season with the Palmetto Chamber Orchestra

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Palmetto Chamber Orchestra is gearing up for two back-to-back Holiday performances.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, they will host their first-ever children lead performance “Sounds of the Season” featuring the Suzuki Academy of Columbia and USC at Richland Library Main for free.

Then on Sunday, with their annual “Columbia Celebrates” with their main orchestra and guest performance from Suzuki Academy at Incarnation Lutheran Church at 6 p.m.

