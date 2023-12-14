Soda City Live: Holiday Food Platters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hosting a holiday party?

If you need some ideas for party platters, Vibez formally known as Family 1st Cafe’ is sharing tips from frying wingettes and drumettes to perfecting your sauces and even how they plate their famous steak and lobster.

For more info on Vibez, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.