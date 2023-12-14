SkyView
Soda City Live: Biscuit Making Classes with Ruby Sunshine

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to make homemade biscuits, 5 Points in Columbia’s newest brunch destination has got you covered.

Ruby Sunshine is a Creole-inspired restaurant that will be hosting biscuit-making classes, the “Big Easy” way.

