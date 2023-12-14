Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday With Lexington Medical Center - Healthy Holiday Food Ideas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays are a great time to stuff your face with hearty food, but what if you have dietary restrictions?

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Kay MacInnis joins us to share some healthy but delicious dishes so you don’t have to miss out on all the festivities.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.