Report: Former West Columbia baseball coach accused of stealing more than $8,000 from nonprofit

Jeffrey Berry, 41, was booked in the Lexington County Detention Center on Nov. 30
Jeffrey Berry, 41, was booked in the Lexington County Detention Center on Nov. 30((Lexington County Sheriff's Department booking file.))
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former West Columbia baseball coach is accused of stealing more than $8,000 of funds from the Pineview Dixie Youth Baseball organization, according to records from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Jeffrey Berry, 41, was booked in the Lexington County Detention Center on Nov. 30 and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

The executive board of the Pineview Dixie Youth Baseball organization, a nonprofit, met with a deputy on Aug. 31 regarding fraudulent credit card charges on the organization’s debit card, according to an incident report.

The newly elected president and treasurer found 78 fraudulent charges on the debit card totaling $8,617. All of the charges were made at the Walmart on Old Barnwell Road from January 2022 until July 2023, the report says.

An arrest warrant alleges that these purchases were not made on behalf of the organization.

Berry was given a personal recognizance bond of $3,000 on Nov. 30 and was released.

WIS News reached out to Berry’s attorney, Seth Rose, for a statement but did not receive a response.

