Newberry police seek the public’s help finding missing teen with special needs

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman with special needs who was last seen Wednesday on Daisy Street.

Police said 19-year-old Imbassy Clark has a medical disability and is severely diabetic.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010.

