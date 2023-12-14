SkyView
Newberry police seek the public’s help finding missing teen with special needs

Police said 19-year-old Imbassy Clark has a medical disability and is severely diabetic.
Police said 19-year-old Imbassy Clark has a medical disability and is severely diabetic.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman with special needs who was last seen Wednesday on Daisy Street.

Police said 19-year-old Imbassy Clark has a medical disability and is severely diabetic.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Newberry Police Department at 803-321-1010.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

