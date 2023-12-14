Multiple charged in connection with firearms trafficking, narcotics and conspiracy in West Columbia crime reduction intiative

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple people are facing various federal charges following a targeted violent crime reduction initiative in West Columbia.

During a press conference on Thursday, West Columbia’s Chief of Police Marion Boyce, alongside multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement officials, announced that 20 individuals were charged in federal court in connection with firearms trafficking, narcotics, conspiracy, or other firearms offenses.

Officials said indictments were a result of a series of coordinated arrests made following a targeted multi-agency operation that spanned several months.

In June of 2022, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in Columbia operated as a response to rising violent crime in West Columbia.

In the operation, ATF established a controlled buy location. Undercover agents and informants conducted controlled purchases of firearms and narcotics from criminal targets in the area, while local agencies conducted crime suppression operations.

Officials said federal agents purchased or seized 210 firearms, including several machine gun conversion devices or “switches” designed to convert a firearm to a fully automatic weapon, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. They also purchased or seized approximately 12 kilograms of methamphetamine, 500 grams of powder cocaine, 500 grams of powder fentanyl, 280 grams of crack cocaine, 2,826 fentanyl pills, and over 2,100 polydrug pills.

According to court documents, the following charges have been filed in United States District Court:

Christopher Huntington, a/k/a “Crazy,” 32, of Lugoff, was charged with multiple counts of distributing 50 grams of more of methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Tyrek Carroway, a/k/a “Everything,” 24, of Columbia, was charged with multiple counts of distributing 50 grams of more of methamphetamine as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Marcelleus Robinson a/k/a “Drawdown,” 31, of Columbia, and Howard Parker, 31, of West Columbia, were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of machineguns.

Joseph Wadsworth, a/k/a “J-Roc,” 39, of Gaston, and Curtis Hill, III, 33, of Lexington, were charged with multiple counts of distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sean Smith, a/k/a “D,” 40, of Cayce, was charged with multiple counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Lamark Gill, a/k/a “Lamont,” 47, of Lexington, was charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ricky Bell, Jr., 35, of Columbia, was charged with the distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of firearms.

Dequincy Marquez Jordan, 37, of Florence, was charged with two counts of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jordan Deshawn Waden a/k/a “Yayo,” 24, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Joel Jeremiah Williams, 35, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Angela Peterson Black, 51, of Lexington, was charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Michael Wright, 45, of Greenville, was charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as six counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Terrance Myers, a/k/a “Terrance Toomer,” 47, of Orangeburg, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kendolius Jones, a/k/a “Duke Brim,” 30, of West Columbia, was charged with felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of an unregistered short barrel rifle.

Reginald Pearson, 40, of Columbia, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine, as well as a felon in possession and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Everette Wanamaker, 36, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl, as well as six counts of felon in possession.

Sean Dunagan, 44, of Marietta, Georgia, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, with possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and destruction of evidence.

Gregory Huggins, a/k/a “B-Lo,” 30, of Lexington, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Davarious Keith, 30, of West Columbia, was charged with dealing in firearms without a license, distribution of crack cocaine, as well as felon in possession and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

David Smith, 36, of West Columbia, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine.

Officials said some of the defendants were members of the Bloods, Crips, and Gangster Disciple street gangs. Some defendants were charged together, but several others were charged individually.

The case was investigated by the West Columbia Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is handling the prosecution of additional defendants facing state charges related to this investigation.

