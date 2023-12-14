SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI in marked vehicle

He blew .206 on a blood alcohol level test - more than two times the legal limit.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky sheriff was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence after he drove his marked vehicle up to a school and it was caught on camera, state records show.

Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray blew .206 on a blood alcohol level test - more than two times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle - and said “he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day,” Kentucky State Police wrote in his citation.

Video from the Robertson County School System showed the sheriff operating his “marked police vehicle at 2:29 p.m., state records show.

The school resource officer and Sheriff Gray had “a disagreement” and the officer called Kentucky State Police for assistance.

The sheriff, he told them, “smelled of alcoholic beverages.”

Two state troopers called the sheriff minutes apart starting at 2:34 p.m.

Both noticed he had “extremely slurred and/or slow speech.

At that point, the sheriff was traveling on Kentucky 165 toward Blue Licks State Park and then told them he was at his Mount Olivet residence.

When troopers arrived, the sheriff was standing next to his marked vehicle with the driver’s side door open.

They also smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from” the sheriff’s “breath,” he appeared unsteady on his feet and “indicated he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day.

He told them his last drink was about noon.

That’s when state police administered the breath test.

The sheriff was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department and then transferred to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

He has been released and is scheduled to go to court on Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

A representative for the school district declined to comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Oswald
Former Lexington County pastor sentenced to 40 years in jail
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said detectives and crime scene investigators are at...
Coroner: Body of missing person found near Lexington County Amazon facility
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right)
No decision yet on bond for Lexington County father, son charged with murder
Gaston family mourns the loss of Jerrold George Dejean
‘He was always there for us:’ Family mourns after 19-year-old Amazon employee found dead
2 inmates captured following escape from Alvin S. Glenn
Officials: 2 women escape from Richland County jail through ‘exit point’ in ceiling

Latest News

Officials with the Cayce Police Department said Thursday night that they identified a second...
Cayce police department identify second victim in Abbott Arms Apartment complex shooting
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold tonight with rain and wind taking over to end the weekend.
A cold and frosty start expected Friday morning with lows falling to the upper 20s.
First Alert Weather: Cold Thursday night, widespread rain and gusty winds this weekend
Report: Richland County detainee stabbed several times with shank during fight
Stock photo law enforcement
5 charged in SLED human trafficking case linked to Columbia hotel