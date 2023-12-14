SkyView
“He was dedicated to the job. He did well”: Sumter County Sherriff’s Office reflects on sudden passing

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jalen Tart
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reflected on the sudden death of a deputy.

Deputies spoke highly of Senior Deputy William Mosier, who was also a K-9 handler. His fellow deputies described him as a “larger-than-life figure,” in both the office and the Sumter community.

“Energetic, very energetic. Smiling, comical,” said Sumter County Chief Deputy Hampton Garvin, describing Mosier who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

Garvin also highlighted the immediate impact that Mosier brought to the department through his dedication

“He was dedicated to the job. He did well. We would look at the reports and had outstanding reports. The way he responded to the citizens, was very well accepted,” said Garvin.

Mosier had been with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for seven months, after being a deputy at the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Gene Mosier, Mosier’s grandfather, was a deputy with Sumter County Sherriff’s Office before joining the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), where he later retired.

“Will reminded me of so much of his grandfather. His grandfather has the same type of character,” said Garvin.

Deputies told WIS News 10 that Mosier’s K9 partner, “Rojo,” has not been acting the same since his passing.

Community members and deputies who worked with him said Mosier was known for being upbeat, smiling, and energetic.

Gardner told WIS News 10 what he’ll miss most from the late deputy.

“The jokes. He can certainly light up a room,” said Gardner. “He’s that type of person that just lifts you up and lifts your spirits up. That will certainly be missed here,”

Before his death, Mosier and his wife had just announced last week they were expecting their first child.

Gwen Herod, the office’s court liaison highlighted how Mosier’s legacy will live on.

“Life is bigger than this life,” said Herod. “It does hit home when you see somebody just starting a family. It breaks your heart, but then on the other hand, it gives us resolve to guarantee that baby won’t grow up without knowing his daddy and that’s everybody’s fear. But these officers, especially those in the inner circle that were so close with him, they will make sure that he knows or she knows about the daddy that he was.”

At this time funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

