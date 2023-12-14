FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain potential stays away until Sunday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Heavy rain potential is looming on Sunday after a sunny & cool end to the work week!

First Alert Headlines

Staying dry as usual for this morning with lows ranging in the 30s.

Temps are a bit cooler today with mid and upper 50s for high temps.

Friday morning lows dip down into the 20s! Then we rebound to the upper 50s by the afternoon.

Clouds increase Saturday, with rain and wind potential for Sunday.

First Alert Summary

Good morning all! A back door cold front moves in for today and cools us down to highs around 56-57 degrees. Skies are mostly sunny.

In the early morning hours of Friday, we have lows dip down to the 20s, where a hard freeze will be possible. By the afternoon, we have upper 50s with mostly sunny skies, as it looks to be a nice day overall with temperatures close to average.

Saturday has more cloud coverage. Lows are in the mid-30s and highs reach the upper 50s. A low pressure system moves closer from the Gulf, which is why we are seeing the increase in cloud coverage.

Sunday morning we have upper 40s and highs reach the low 60s. Rain looks likely as a large low nears the coastal areas of SC. It also picks up the wind with gusts up to 20 to 25mph. Around 0.5-2″ is possible for this system. As of now the highest totals for rain should be east of I-95.

We are still looking at some showers in the morning Monday with lows in the upper 40s and highs reaching the upper 50s. Skies are mostly cloudy.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny skies win out. Cooler, with highs back down in the mid and upper 50s.

Friday: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s after early morning 20s.

Saturday: Clouds increase with highs pushing back near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Scattered to consistent rain showers with gusty winds. Some downpours are possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Early showers linger with some partial later day sun. Highs around 60 degrees.

