FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cold tonight with rain and wind taking over to end the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for Widespread rain and gusty winds off and on throughout the day. Winds could gust up to 30mph and rain could total to over 2 inches in some areas.

Rain will linger into Monday morning and taper off by afternoon.

A cold and frosty start expected Friday morning with lows falling to the upper 20s.

Warmer over the weekend with highs in the 60s.

In the early morning hours of Friday, we have lows dip down to the 20s, where a hard freeze will be possible. By the afternoon, we have upper 50s with mostly sunny skies, as it looks to be a nice day overall with temperatures close to average.

Saturday has more cloud coverage as a low -pressure system moves out of the Gulf, the first rounds of rain are expected to reach the midlands just before midnight.

Sunday morning, Rain will continue as the large low nears the coastal areas of SC. It also picks up the wind with gusts up to 30 to mph. Around 0.5-2″ is possible for this system. As of now the highest totals for rain should be east of I-95.

We are still looking at some showers in the morning Monday with lows in the upper 40s and highs reaching the upper 50s, clouds will stick around for most of the day.

First Alert Forecast

Friday: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s after early morning 20s.

Saturday: Clouds increase with highs pushing back to near 60.

Saturday Night: Rain starts, Mild, Overnight lows around 50.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Sunday: Scattered to consistent rain showers (90%) with gusty winds. Some downpours are possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Early showers linger (20%) with some partial sunshine later in the day, still breezy. Highs around 60 degrees

