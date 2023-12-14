Expert breaks down the importance of enrolling in health insurance ahead of 2024 deadline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday is the last day to pick an insurance policy, which is the end of open enrollment across the country for 2024.

This means now is the time to act to make sure you have an affordable healthcare option before you head into the new year.

Joel Lourie, President and CEO of Lourie Life and Health, came to WIS News 10 to explain the importance of ensuring you are enrolled.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.