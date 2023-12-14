e-VAC Magnetics to build first US facility in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - e-Vac Magnetics is choosing the Palmetto State to establish its first facility in the United States.

“e-VAC is grateful for the support of the State of South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Representatives Jim Clyburn and Ralph Norman. We are excited to become a member of the Sumter County community. This project represents a significant commitment by VAC to re-shore critical process and product technology, creating good-paying and highly skilled jobs for residents of the community. With this support, we will directly contribute to U.S. energy independence and national security,” said e-VAC Group Chief Executive Officer Dr. Erik Eschen.

On Wednesday, Governor Henry Mcmaster held a news conference where he revealed the plant that makes parts for electric vehicles, will be coming to Sumter County, creating 300 new jobs.

“South Carolina creates an environment of opportunity for e-VAC and Sumter County. The company has access to the tools and resources needed, like the readySC program, to cultivate a highly skilled workforce while creating 300 new jobs in the community. Congratulations, and welcome to our state’s business community,” said Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey, III.

The company will construct a new facility on 85 acres in the Pocotaligo Industrial Park.

During the press conference, McMaster said this testament to our state’s booming economic growth commitment to fostering an environment that attracts business and opportunity.

Officials said the project is expected to bring more than half a billion-dollar investment and will house the production of permanent magnets for electric vehicles and defense applications.

“I am elated to extend a sincere congratulations to e-VAC Magnetics for their impactful announcement today. More than half a billion-dollar investment and the creation of 300 well-compensated technical positions is significant for our community and certainly exemplifies our continued readiness and ability to foster growth in Sumter, South Carolina. We are excited about this new surge of opportunity for our residents and what it will mean for our community,” said Sumter Development Board Chairman Greg A. Thompson

A website with hiring information will be available next year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.