SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dawn Staley gets Gamecock Nation ready for the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball season

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Justin Walsh
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS News Primetime is taking the time to break down all things related to one of Gamecock nation’s favorite sports, women’s basketball.

The Gamecocks never fail to draw a crowd and with a new season already rolling, there’s plenty for the fans to look forward to.

Joining us tonight on Primetime is Gamecock Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

​ WIS - Digital Content ​ The mother of a student at Dent Middle School says she fighting for...
Mother of Dent Middle School student seeks justice after daughter’s brutal assault
During the holiday season, many people are looking to share gifts that have special meaning,...
A Legacy of Love: Craig Melvin’s family home repurposed into transitional housing
Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting
Police: 1 dead in Cayce shooting
Ryan Lindler, Sr. (left) and Ryan Lindler, Jr. (right) will be represented by the well-known...
Bland Richter law firm to represent father, son charged in Lexington County murder case
Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary
Loaded weapon found at Round Top Elementary

Latest News

A Richland School District Two teacher is looking to provide toys all kids can play with.
Adapting minds one toy at time
Deputies spoke highly of Senior Deputy William Mosier, who was also a K-9 handler.
“He was dedicated to the job. He did well”: Sumter County Sherriff’s Office reflects on sudden passing
The holidays are the toughest time to spend in the hospital, so the staff over at Prisma...
Staff and Volunteers bring Holiday cheer into the halls of Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Midlands
KPTV Healthwatch
Expert breaks down the importance of enrolling in health insurance ahead of 2024 deadline