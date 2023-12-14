SkyView
Coroner: West Columbia 66-year-old dies in crash on I-20

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 66-year-old woman died Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 20.

According to the Lexington County Coroner’s office, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-20 in the Gilbert area of Lexington around 2 p.m.

Donna Linette Brooks, from West Columbia, hit the back of a truck. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead due to the injuries from the accident.

No further information about the crash was provided.

